- To the Consumers Energy Foundation. Traverse Connect and Venture North received a $200,000 grant from the Foundation for the Regional Resiliency Fund. The Fund grants $5,000 to small businesses in Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties.
The charitable arm of Consumers Energy has awarded more than $3 million in grants to Michigan residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- To Grand Traverse Economic Development, which donated personal protective equipment supplies in the region and throughout the state. GTED is the commercial investment organization for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.
The PPE went to health care professionals, other first responders and the military in Michigan.
- To Chateau Chantal Winery and Inn on Old Mission Peninsula, which donated $6,567 to local organizations providing relief related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chateau Chantal donated 15 percent of online sales during April to The Good Bowl Hospitality Worker Relief Fund, Northwest Michigan Health Services, Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency Meals on Wheels and The Crosshatch Artist Emergency Fund.
- To those supporting Great Lakes Culinary Institute students during difficult times. Money for 17 scholarships was raised for students in the Culinary Institute, despite its annual Taste of Success event being canceled because of COVID-19. The event is the premier fundraiser for Northwestern Michigan College culinary students. It was to have taken place in April.
More than $100,000 was raised, with scholarship amounts ranging from $1,500 to $5,000.
To Traverse City 15-year-old Elliott Crosby, who finished runner-up in the 2020 Virtual March Mania National Championship for rowing. Rowers competed against others online with ERG machines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.