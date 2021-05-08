- To northern Michigan’s girls wrestlers, as well as their coaches and supporters. The Michigan High School Athletic Association approved a separate girls wrestling state championship tournament starting next season.
More than 400 girls competed in wrestling for MHSAA member schools during the 2019-20 school year, up from 250 in 2017-18 and then 327 in 2018-19.
“I think about 1998, 1999, and you’d rarely see a girl at a (boys) tournament or on a team,” said Frankfort wrestling coach Jaime Smith, the only woman serving as head coach of a varsity wrestling program in Michigan.
“To see how far we’ve come has been great. This is going to be huge. The fandom that comes to support girls wrestling is going to be amazing.”
- To the Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail, who recently announced that work to resurface the trail along Crystal Lake begins this month.
The group received a $150,000 Department of Natural Resources Recreational Passport grant in January 2020 and they collected $50,000 in matching funds.
- To several hospitals in the region, which were recently recognized. Two Munson Healthcare hospitals received ‘A’ grades from The Leapfrog Group — Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital. McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey also earned an ‘A’ grade.
The Leapfrog Group releases a report card twice a year on patient safety.
McLaren Northern Michigan also was named one of the Top 100 Hospitals in the country for 2021 by Fortune/IBM Watson Health.
Three Munson Healthcare hospitals received five-star ratings from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
Earning 5 stars among acute care hospitals from CMS were Munson Medical Center, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital. McLaren Northern Michigan also received an overall 5 stars.