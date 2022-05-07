- To FirstIgnite and Oryana Community Cooperative, winners of local economic development organization Traverse Connect’s third Scale Up North Awards on Thursday.
FirstIgnite is a Traverse City business which “helps connect companies, consultants, and investors with global academic experts in order to help them make better decisions,” according to its website. The company won the Emerging Business Award, given to local businesses in the start-up phases of growth.
Cooperative grocer Oryana won the Hagerty Scaling Business award for companies which have been in business for five or more years.
“Winning this is impactful, especially for Oryana turning 50 years (old) next year,” General Manager Steve Nance said. “And scaling up in the middle of the pandemic.”
- To the Grand Traverse Musicale, which is celebrating its 90th year.
The organization was started in 1932 to support music in education. It currently has about 60 local members dedicated to helping area students who want to grow their musical skills. Retired music teacher and six-year GTM member Gwen Willson estimates the group has given away about $250,000 in its 90-year tenure.
“It is really about promoting music education, especially for students who are finding it maybe difficult to pay for lessons or to find teachers that are teaching in the instrument or in the way that they want,” Willson said.
- To Interlochen Arts Academy instructor Douglas M. Gruizenga and Leelanau County artist Brian Ferriby.
Twenty state artists were picked for the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center exhibition ArtPath. Gruizenga’s sculpture “COVID Love” and Ferriby’s installation “Helicopter Seeds” were selected.
To those behind a fundraiser for 5loaves2fish. Fresh homemade fettuccine is available this weekend at Leland Gal with all proceeds going to the local charity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.