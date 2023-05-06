- To Sarah Sergent and the roughly 200 students expected to graduate from Northwestern Michigan College at this weekend’s commencement. Sergent, 39, this week was selected as Marine Technology Student of the Year and is graduating from the program with a 3.95 grade point average, multiple honors and a contract job as a remotely operated vehicle technician.
Sergent said, before her time at NMC, she couldn’t have imagined finding herself in a career she loves that offers financial stability and the ability to travel. And she’s proud to be breaking into a field that has traditionally been male-dominated.
“I’m a big promoter of hope,” she said. “You don’t even know the things that you’re capable of.”
- To the more than two dozen volunteers who picked up trash Thursday by Traverse City’s Division and 14th streets, an area known as “The Pines.” The Traverse City Police Department twice a year organizes a clean-up of the spot where many members of the city’s homeless community stay.
The support surrounding the event is unique — special to Traverse City, Capt. Matt Richmond said.
- To those taking part in today’s Interlochen Run for the Arts 5K. Runners — and walkers — will soak in live music and art as they make their way through a course on the Interlochen Center for the Arts campus, with registration fees supporting student scholarships.
- To the volunteers who planted trees and shrubs by the Buffalo Ridge Trail on Tuesday in Traverse City in celebration of the Conservation Resource Alliance Wild Roots program. In the program’s five years, more than 115,000 trees and shrubs have been planted and 20 watershed and 10 river restoration sites improved in 20 counties, with the help of more than 250 landowners and more than 200 volunteers.
