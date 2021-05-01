- To the people of northwest Lower Michigan. Inoculation rates in Lower Michigan’s northwest corner continue to tick upward, tracking faster than practically everywhere else in the state in the fight against the ongoing pandemic.
Five of Michigan’s top six counties for completed COVID-19 vaccinations are within a 17-county region including: Leelanau, Presque Isle, Emmet and Charlevoix, in that order. Only Ontonagon County in the western Upper Peninsula had a higher completed vaccination rate than Grand Traverse County, but not greater than the other four, as of statistics from April 27.
Benzie County can also be included among those with a greater-than-most percentage vaccinated. It’s in the state’s top five counties for a first shot, statistics show.
“We can put everything in place and we can have the vaccine ready to go, but if people aren’t willing to have it administered to them, then we aren’t going to reach that goal,” said Lisa Peacock, health officer for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan. “So the willingness and the enthusiasm of our community members is a huge part of it.”
- To junior high teams from The Children’s House in Traverse City which qualified for the VEX Robotics State and World Championships. The two teams included students Ava Bachmann, Ian Boss, Brogan Danbrook, Arthur Lijewski-Lee, Isley Moshier, Eli Petty, Luca Santoro and Daschal Schiller. This is the second year the school has competed.
- To those restoring the Kraitz Cabin along Bohemian Road near Maple City. The cabin, which is the oldest structure on the mainland in Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, was built between 1856 and 1860, and is being restored by Preserve Historic Sleeping Bear, a nonprofit partner of the National Park. The work is being done in the traditional manner in which the cabin was built.
- To Alden’s Jason Warren. Until April 21, a perfect 300 game had not been bowled at Bellaire Lanes & Games since it opened for league play in 2017. Warren accomplished the rare feat and in the process became the founding member of the center’s 300 club.