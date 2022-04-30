- To the people behind the nonprofits Great Lakes Sports Commission and Preserve Hickory, who are working together to boost Traverse City ski hill Hickory Hills. A $125,000 grant from the GLSC and $75,000 from Preserve Hickory will purchase more snowmaking equipment, trail improvements and more.
GLSC has locations in Marquette and Traverse City and its goal is to boost community support for sports and recreation and to drive economic development.
Preserve Hickory has raised more than $2.5 million for a $4 million-plus overhaul of the city-owned ski hill, with other grants and $1.5 million from a city parks improvement fund providing the rest.
“We’re kind of big fans of different kinds of events that bring people in, particularly around youth,” said GLSC board Chairman Fritz Erickson. “We love to see how we can support activities that keep kids active and engaged and so forth, and so the ability to provide this kind of support really fulfills the mission that we have as a sports commission.”
- To Glen Lake’s Grace Bradford, a senior varsity basketball player who this year has earned First-Team All-State honors from the Michigan Associated Press and also was named one of Michigan’s “Best of the BEST” by the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan.
- To Charles E. Scripps Jr. and The Leelanau School’s community. The area boarding and day school is set to get a new creative space for students and open up more class offerings thanks to a more than $300,000 donation from Scripps, the son of media magnate Charles E. Scripps Sr. and parent of a former student.
The new building will be next to the school’s art center and will house pottery, woodworking, welding and metalwork materials and classes.
Construction costs for the new campus building and the costs of a laser cutting machine will be covered by the donation, said the school’s Head of School Rob Hansen.
“We just want students to have that opportunity in the space to be creative, to think across the table with each other and dream up projects and then do projects,” said Kate Olson, school director of alumni and development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.