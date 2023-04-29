- To nonprofit New Waves Housing, Inc., and Rotary Charities. New Waves received a Rotary Seed Grant to aid construction of low-income homes in Leelanau County.
The New Waves United Church of Christ acquired 20 acres for its church, but chose to build housing instead, with six lots going to Habitat for Humanity. Construction on four of the homes is planned to start this spring.
- To those behind the Bayshore Marathon. The USA Track and Field Association has given sanctioned status to this year’s Bayshore, making the race a qualifying standards marathon for runners trying to gain entry into the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.
“The sanctioning recognition helps elevate the Bayshore Marathon’s status amongst athletes and will help attract even more elite runners to Traverse City this coming Memorial Day weekend,” said Carie Wille, executive director of the Traverse City Track Club, which has put on the Bayshore each year since 1983.
- To the Cherryland Cares program, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan, Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan, the Leelanau County Cancer Foundation, Benzie Senior Resources and Grow Benzie. Cherryland Electric Cooperative donated $15,000 to the five local nonprofits via Cherryland Cares.
- To Serra Subaru of Traverse City and the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency. Serra Subaru gave $35,925 to the Community Action Agency, with the money going to Meals on Wheels and early childhood programs.
- To Two K Farms in Suttons Bay, Verterra Winery in Leelanau County and Chateau Chantal on Old Mission Peninsula. Two K Farms won a double gold for its 2020 Bubbly Riesling and gold medal for its Imperial hard cider at the 2023 Pacific Rim Wine Competition, and also added three silver medals at the competition.
Verterra took home a gold medal for its 2022 Pinot Blanc, and two silver medals. Chateau Chantal captured four silver and three bronze medals.
