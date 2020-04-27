To those chipping in to help feed area residents.
J&S Hamburg Owner Tiffany McQueer’s family started Project Feed the Kids, a program that provides free food every Saturday at the Traverse City restaurant and Kingsley Elementary School. The last Saturday in April marked their fourth week offering meals. McQueer said they have handed out 1,100 free meals so far.
Antrim County residents can find free meals a little closer to home. Short’s Brewing Company CEO Scott Newman-Bale said they began their giveaways right after bars and restaurants closed in mid-March.
Fuel Your Tomorrow Health Foods opened at the Grand Traverse Commons only about six months ago. Co-owner and Executive Chef Kaylee Davenport said they prepare healthy meals for pickup or delivery within the city limits. She said they created a donation-driven program to help individuals with compromised immune systems and families. Not only can people avoid going to grocery stores, Davenport said, but also they don’t need to clean up because Bay Area Recycling for Charities provides environmentally-friendly, compostable containers.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner and Pit Master Andre Bushell and his staff are donating free meals to 911 dispatchers every week. Customers can help by purchasing a First Responder Relief Pack, which includes five or 10 pulled pork sandwiches for police officers, firefighters, medical personnel and any other responders in the area. Bushell plans to match every donation with a free sandwich.
Lynne Moon coordinated with Munson Medical Center staff to organize a sweets drop-off. Drivers were instructed to wear masks and passed baked goods through their window. The sweets were distributed to hospital staff.
The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority will launch an online marketplace for the Sara Hardy Farmers Market next month, according to a release. It’s the first time the DDA has offered an online market. The online platform will also allow for food assistance programs to be redeemed for purchases.
4Front Credit Union plans to donate $50,000 to area hospital crisis funds and food banks. The food distribution recipients are The Manna Food Project, the Northwest Food Coalition and Feeding America West Michigan.
