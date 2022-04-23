- To three law enforcement officers who saved a man’s life after he collapsed at a softball game in Benzonia on Wednesday.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Jason Roelofs and Jason Hamilton, and Michigan Department of Corrections Sgt. Matt Lyon all rushed to umpire Jeff Brunner and administered CPR and used a portable defibrillator to resuscitate the 60-year-old.
Roelofs and Lyon are coaches on the Kingsley softball team — which was at the field to play Benzie Central — and Hamilton is the father of two Kingsley players.
Brunner soon regained consciousness, began coughing and was breathing on his own again before paramedics arrived and he was taken to Munson Medical Center, where he remained in stable condition.
“With those guys there and their training and the AED where it was, it was just all set up in the right way to save Jeff,” Kingsley softball head coach Jamie Hawkins said. “I can’t commend my guys enough. Their actions prevented a tragedy.”
- To the group 100+ Women Who Care Grand Traverse and Leelanau County, which recently picked Boots for Kids and Kidney Companions to each receive $10,000.
Boots for Kids gives boots, hats, socks and mittens to elementary school students in Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Benzie counties. Nonprofit Kidney Companions helps people with kidney failure and increases access to transplants.
- To the local artists who were chosen for the statewide traveling art show “Creative Minds Changing Minds.”
Works by Traverse City’s Andrew Kaminski and Cedar’s Davis Lindsay were selected to represent Crawford, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford counties. Artwork from Petoskey’s Will Sanderson and Cheboygan’s Tamara Wilson will represent Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Kalkaska and Otsego counties.
The show is sponsored by the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan and begins in June, traveling around northern Michigan in April and May 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.