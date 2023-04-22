- To the Mancelona Education Foundation and its supporters. Last week featured the Foundation’s 33rd annual Spaghetti Dinner and Auction, which saw $15,200 raised by live and silent auctions and a basket raffle. The funds help offer opportunities unavailable via school budget and to give awards and scholarships to graduating seniors.
“I am always humbled by the generosity of our community,” said Foundation President Dave VanderPloeg.
- To the Traverse City Curling Club, which held a ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the opening of its $8.5 million Curling Center. The club is planning to host regional and national tournaments, and USA Curling-sanctioned competitions to grow the sport.
“The Traverse City Curling Center’s grand opening is the culmination of extensive work by a passionate and dedicated group of volunteers that love the sport and want to see it grow to benefit the region,” said Eric Marvin, executive director of the Great Lakes Sports Commission, which has partnered with the Club and contributed $1 million.
- To volunteers with the Grand Traverse Conservation District who will be planting native seedlings this weekend at the Natural Education Reserve, and also those pitching in for the Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails Spring Work Bee.
- To Bowers Harbor Vineyards, which gave $2,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan by collecting funds via sales of a limited edition 2019 Pinot Grigio with a Bigs label. The funds go to the youth mentoring program.
- To the Traverse City West Titans and Greenspire Steel Sturgeons, which are the only two teams in the region competing in this week’s FIRST Robotics World Championship in Houston, Texas.
This coming week’s VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas, has several regional qualifying teams: the Gassy Cats, from Benzie Central Schools; Robo Saints, Quadrinity and Faith Builders, all from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School; Hooba Looba and Khaos, from Elevations; IC IQ Electro Tanks and IC IQ, from Immaculate Conception Elementary School; Wings of Woodland, from Woodland Middle School; and the OMPS Panthers from Old Mission Peninsula School.
