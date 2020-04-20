- To Elk Rapids. A $400,000 federal grant for green infrastructure projects was awarded to the small village along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved the grant funds for a proposed infiltration trench and to retrofit some street bump-outs into rain gardens to capture and filter an annual 2.8 million gallons of stormwater runoff. The money comes as part of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative’s recent $9 million awards.
“We are essentially two peninsulas. Everything we do affects water,” said Village President Jim Janisse.
- To a local group making and delivering food for hospital staff and first responders. The meals are for frontline workers at Munson Medical Center who are self-quarantining between shifts to protect loved ones from potential exposure to the coronavirus, meal train organizer Betsy Coffia said. A commercial kitchen and experience preparing meals for a larger number of people led Coffia to some of her other friends, Eric Patterson and Jennifer Blakeslee, co-owners and co-chefs at The Cooks’ House in Traverse City.
Coffia set up a GoFundMe page, Meal Prep & Delivery for quarantined Munson Staff, with a goal of $2,500. The goal was met — and then exceeded — in about 24 hours, she said. A total of $7,550 had been raised as of Thursday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Blakeslee contacted other restaurants, cooks, farmers and bakeries who might want to be involved and they threw together a loose group, Patterson said.
Along with The Cooks’ House, there’s 9 Bean Rows, Bubbie’s Bagels, Modern Bird, Rose and Fern, Bay Area Recycling, Loma Farm, Lakeview Farm and Oryana Coop. Sugar2Salt provides all three meals each Saturday.
- To the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) North, which recently obtained a $49,812 grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. The long-term care provider plans to use the award to offer telehealth services for older participants during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. PACE North Medical Director Mark Jackson said in a release that he hopes the new service keeps patients out of the hospital and reduces their exposure to the coronavirus.
Editor's note: This editorial has been updated to add Sugar2Salt to the list of restaurants, farmers and bakeries working together to provide meals for Munson staff members who are self-quarantining. — April 20, 2020.
