- To Serra Subaru, which recently donated $22,916 to the Munson Healthcare Pediatric Infusion Clinic with proceeds from the Subaru Share the Love Event. Subaru of America provided $250 to charity for each new vehicle purchased or leased from Nov. 19 to Jan. 4. Customers chose the benefitting organization.
- To Cheboygan Cement Products Inc., Mammoth Distilling in Central Lake and Naveego in Traverse City, which were three small businesses in the region to make the 2021 Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards’ 50 Companies to Watch list. Also on the list were Health-Bridge in Grand Rapids, which has a satellite office in Traverse City, and Merchandise Outlet in Mount Pleasant, which has a store in Traverse City and other locations in the region.
TentCraft LLC, of Traverse City, and Ryba Marine Construction Co., of Cheboygan, made the list of the Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) Best Small Businesses.
Sunrise Bliss, of Petoskey, and Stormy Kromer Cap and Ale House in Cheboygan were on the list of Best Small Businesses for the Michigan Small Business Development Corporation.
- To the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Frankfort-Elberta, Suttons Bay, Glen Lake and Benzie Central school districts. The Health Department is working with the school districts to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students in the coming week.
Frankfort is slated to host its clinic April 22. Suttons Bay will be April 21, Glen Lake on April 23, and Benzie Central on April 24. Students will be prioritized to receive the vaccine, but any doses left over could be provided to students’ family members who have yet to be vaccinated.
To Traverse City Central High School’s marketing class, which has launched a student-run business, the Scenic Route Sweatshirt Company. The company designed “a nature-themed sweatshirt that reflects northern Michigan scenery,” according to a release.