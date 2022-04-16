- To the Benzie Central Schools community, which broke ground on the future Homestead Hills Elementary School this week.
The school is a project years in the making, with funding measures voted down multiple times, and budget challenges resulting from supply-chain and inflation issues. But past complications didn’t dampen enthusiasm during Tuesday’s celebration.
“This is an exciting and monumental new chapter in Benzie’s history. Crystal Lake and Platte River Elementary, both dating back to the 1950s, have served our communities well,” said Benzie Central Superintendent Amiee Erfourth. “But a new facility, geared for the 21st century learning, will allow our students to learn and grow in an inviting space.”
- To Jon Kiernan, Marcus Oien and Eric Porter, who all bowled perfect 300 games during the scratch trio league at Incredible Mo’s in the last two weeks.
- To the Onekama High School girls basketball team, which posted the highest team grade-point average in the state this season.
The Portagers’ combined 3.99832 GPA was the highest for any team in the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan awards announced recently.
- To the businesses and students who attended Tuesday’s Northwest Education Services career fair at the Career-Tech Center in Traverse City. About 87 businesses were there to meet with about 1,000 juniors and seniors from 16 local high schools, an increase from the last fair before the pandemic, which had 60-70 businesses attend.
- To Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan, which is celebrating its 85th year of service to the area in 2022.
- To Serra Subaru of Traverse City, which will donate $29,000 to the Grand Traverse Area Veterans Coalition. The donation is part of the Subaru Share the Love event.
