- To the Friendly Garden Club of Traverse City, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. The club — first organized in 1923, according to its website — is annually involved in numerous projects across the community, and is perhaps best-known for planting the Open Space logo garden each year.
- To firefighters from more than a dozen agencies, who were able to contain a wildfire Wednesday in Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore north of Glen Arbor, preventing any injuries and damage to buildings.
The fire was started by a downed power line near M-22 and Thoreson Road, eventually spreading across nearly 14 acres before fire personnel had it subdued.
“Thank goodness the crews were able to get at it immediately,” said Scott Dekkers, Sleeping Bear’s acting chief ranger. “It was spreading fast due to the high winds ... But we were able to get crews on all flanks of the fire and were able to knock it down and contain it within about a four-hour timeframe.”
- To Michigan State University Extension for offering virtual Mental Health First Aid courses to train adults how to help others with mental health issues.
- To Traverse City Christian’s Drew Pavwoski, who pitched a gem of a no-hitter in a prep baseball game against Harbor Light Christian on Tuesday, striking out 13 batters over six innings and allowing only two walks.
- To Phenology Wine and Cider, which recently won a research grant from the Michigan Craft Beverage Council to monitor grape-growing conditions in Charlevoix County.
- To Amvets Post 114 in Elk Rapids for helping local veterans with a water heater replacement, rent/mortgage assistance and more than 30 holiday meals, all totaling more than $4,000 in assistance since last November.
