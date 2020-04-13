- To a group from the Interlochen Arts Academy. The parody of The Knack’s “My Sharona” coming out of the academy is gaining some traction online. The song, “Bye Corona,” is serving as a public service announcement to help people practice safe policies and actions through the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parody has chalked up more than 3,500 views on YouTube as part of the school’s Interlochen Interludes initiative, which is attempting to bring people together and offer comfort, hope and human connection through the performing arts.
“To be able to come together and make something as a group, even though we’re hundreds and thousands (of) miles apart, was great,” student and Rogers City resident Jacob Bruski said. “It’s not necessarily like you’re in the same room, but it really allows you to think about what more we can do even beyond this and bring people together as a team.”
- To Grand Traverse Industries. GTI has shifted its manufacturing process of hospital trash bag liners to produce medical gowns for Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
- To the Michigan Music Alliance for its first, all-online “Spread the Music Festival,” which featured livestreamed performances by 40 Michigan artists in late March and raised more than $11,500 to aid the Michigan Artist Relief Fund, with thousands of viewers from across the globe tuning in to the sessions.
Traverse City alt-folk group The Accidentals’ Sunday afternoon set aired via Facebook Live raised $2,000 in just 50 minutes and collected more than 460 comments from viewers from all corners of Michigan and beyond.
- To those across the area who have joined the effort to stock roadside food pantries in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- To Traverse City Tourism and Dining at a Distance. TC Tourism has connected with the website that aggregates operational restaurants and farms in this time of social distancing.
Launched in March as a response to the COVID-19 crisis, Dining at a Distance aims to keep people fed and employed during the pandemic. The site rolled out in Chicago and now has partners around the world, offering its services for free to communities that face carry-out/delivery restrictions or want to practice safe social distancing.
Traverse City has a dedicated page that breaks down information including county, take-out/delivery service, hours of operation and contact details. Business owners can make changes in the system to keep information updated. Restaurants, wineries, breweries, distilleries and markets can have listings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.