- To the Bellaire girls basketball team for a remarkable season, which saw the Eagles make their first trip to a state championship game. Bellaire ended the season with a record of 18-4, adding Ski Valley Conference, district and regional titles along the way.
- To Patti Tibaldi, of Traverse City, who was named one of the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Charles E. Forsythe Award winners for 2021 on Tuesday.
Forsythe Award recipients are selected each year by the MHSAA Representative Council, based on an individual’s outstanding contributions to the interscholastic athletics community.
Tibaldi spent 40 years in educational athletics at Comstock Park, Grand Rapids West Catholic and Traverse City West, and also Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, serving as a coach, athletic director and physical education specialist.
- To Michael’s Place for supporting doctors, nurses and other frontline workers during the yearlong COVID-19 pandemic.
Two years ago licensed Master Social Worker Melissa Fournier, former director of the Professional Grief Program at Michael’s Place, enlisted the help of retired local physician Dr. Bill Smith — along with other community professionals including local physicians, clinicians, and educators — to offer peer support “tailored to meet the needs of the workplace served, including consultation on how to establish professional grief programs in a workplace or community bereavement center.”
Munson Healthcare critical care nurse Carly Batcha’s work in the COVID-19 ICU stoked an appreciation for the professional grief program.
“The past year has been filled with feelings of fear, anxiety, anger, resentment, exhaustion — both physical and emotional — but also of hope and appreciation,” said Batcha. “I’ve been fortunate to attend some narrative medicine workshops over Zoom, facilitated by Melissa from Michael’s Place. These workshops have been really helpful in connecting with other Munson employees and finding an outlet to work through some of the loss we’ve experienced.”