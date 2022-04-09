- To the Traverse Area District Library for its new Bookmobile, which will help staff members take programming to local schools, care facilities and events.
- To Traverse City Central High School senior Evan Reister, a birder and photographer who recently captured photos of the hard-to-find boreal owl. Reister documented the nocturnal animal’s appearance after being tipped off by a Suttons Bay-area resident.
Grand Traverse Audubon member Leonard Graf said the sighting is only the second recorded time a boreal owl was spotted on the Leelanau Peninsula.
- To Cherryland Electric Cooperative members. The Cherryland Cares charitable fund gave $16,000 to the Grand Traverse Dyslexia Association, Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Northwest Food Coalition and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse.
Coop members have the option to round up their monthly bill to contribute to the fund.
- To the Northern Michigan Women’s Club in Harbor Springs. North Central Michigan College recently received $7,000 from the club to support scholarships for Emmet County students.
- To those behind Kidney Companions, a new program that aims to provide a supportive social network that many on dialysis lack, and which is one of the criteria for getting a spot on the transplant list.
A person has to be able to name three or four others who can drive them to the hospital at a moment’s notice to get on the transplant list, said Dr. John Stanifer, a nephrologist at Munson Medical Center. Transplants take place in Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor.
Stanifer said it’s been proven many times that a transplant has a profound impact: People can live decades with a new kidney, versus three to five years on dialysis.
“We have so many people over the age of 55 who want to give back to the community and what a beautiful way to do that,” said Karen Segal, who was to be one of the program’s first volunteers.
