- To the Northwest Education Services Intermediate School District and Grand Valley State University. Leaders from the two institutions last Wednesday made official an agreement that makes the ISD’s Health Sciences classes the equivalent of two, three-credit classes at Grand Valley.
North Ed Superintendent Nick Ceglarek said, since Grand Valley is an accredited university, students also can apply those credits to other Michigan universities.
“Do we want students to come to Grand Valley? Absolutely, I mean, that would be a win-win,” said Theresa Bacon-Baguley, associate dean in Grand Valley’s College of Health Professions. “But if students go off anywhere, it’s positive.”
- To Traverse City’s Gene Jenneman and Brad, D.J. and Marty Oleson. Northwestern Michigan College has honored the four with the 2023 NMC Fellow Award — the college’s “highest honor,” according to NMC’s website.
Jenneman became the first director of NMC’s Dennos Museum Center in 1991 — retiring in 2019 — and the Olesons are the third generation of the local family to support NMC, previously via the yearly NMC Barbecue.
- To several local entities which recently received grants from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development “to promote the sustainability of land-based industries and support infrastructure that benefits rural communities,” as stated in a press release.
Grant recipients include: Cherry Bay Orchards in Leelanau County, to expand employee housing infrastructure; Ethanology in Antrim County, to boost annual barrel-aged spirit production by renovating a warehouse; the GTA Children’s Garden in Grand Traverse County, for upgrades to infrastructure, programming, inclusivity measures and more; Lakeview Hill Farm in Leelanau County, to convert a historic one-room schoolhouse into a store that meets retail food establishment requirements; and McCormick Farmz in Cheboygan County, for equipment and infrastructure to expand a lavender farm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.