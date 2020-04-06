- To Michigan Potatoes and the Food Bank Council of Michigan, which partnered to provide food for children, families and seniors. Michigan Potatoes donated $5,000 to the food bank to distribute potatoes throughout its network.
The local member organization is Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan.
- To The Good Bowl, which recently created the Hospitality Relief Fund to support local hotel, restaurant and bar employees who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Vietnamese restaurant plans to use proceeds from the fund to purchase gas and grocery gift cards for individuals who need financial assistance.
- To the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, Rotary Charities of Traverse City, the Oleson Foundation, the United Way of Northwest Michigan, DTE Foundation, Herrington-Fitch Family Foundation and the Huckle Family Foundation.
Four area nonprofits are the beneficiaries of the first grants awarded from the Urgent Needs Fund.
Goodwill of Northwest Michigan received $15,000 along with Benzie Area Christian Neighbors ($5,000), Leelanau Christian Neighbors ($4,000) and Love Thy Neighbor ($5,000).
The fund was set up to help organizations through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Urgent Needs Fund was seeded with initial contributions from the seven groups.
- To Myles Anton, a multi-year nominee for the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef awards, a partner in Off the Map Hospitality Inc., and the chef at two local restaurants, Trattoria Stella and The Franklin.
Since mid-March, he has been reporting for kitchen duty and cooking for Meals on Wheels, Addiction Treatment Services, Phoenix House and for guests at the Goodwill Inn homeless shelter.
“We love having him here, he’s just like one of us now,” said Christine Luce, Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan food service manager.
