- To maestro Kevin Rhodes, who is celebrating his 20th anniversary with the Traverse Symphony Orchestra.
Rhodes has been a musical force not only in Traverse City, but in the major music capitals of Europe. He has conducted in 15 countries for 50 orchestras, including some of those considered the world’s best.
“Kevin inspires all of us to do better and reach higher heights — because he has,” TSO’s principal trombonist Tom Riccobono said.
- To Leanne Baumeler, the coordinator of disability support at Northwestern Michigan College since 2010, who received the national Disability Services Provider Award from the American College Personnel Association. A member of NMC’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee, Accessibility team and Title IX team, Baumeler serves 90-120 students each semester. She was recognized by the Michigan unit of United Cerebral Palsy with the 2020 Closing the Divide Advocacy Award.
- To the Consumers Energy Foundation and Habitat for Humanity of Michigan. Habitat received a $200,000 grant from the Foundation.
The grant will help to support the Priority Home Repair program which includes “fixing structural problems, roof and basement leaks, mold issues and inefficient or unsafe appliances,” according to a release.
- To Eastern Elementary School music teacher Carrie Bui and the Rotary Club of Traverse Bay Sunrise. Bui obtained a $949 grant from the Rotary Club. She used the funds to purchase a device that converts her classroom whiteboard into a digital one.
- To Traverse City West Middle School students Helly Taylor and Tucker Ballenger, who advanced to the MathCounts State Competition after successfully competing in the Chapter Competition and Chapter Invitational Competition in February. East Middle School student Ethan Rademacher also participated at the Chapter Invitational.