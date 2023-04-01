- To Jason Quigno, who won the 2023 Legacy Award for his accomplishments as a contemporary artist. The Anishinaabe sculptor received the Michigan Legacy Art Park award for his positive impact on Michigan’s art, history, culture and environment. His works in granite, marble, limestone, basalt, alabaster and soapstone can be seen in collections at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, Grand Valley State University, Okaya City Hall in Japan, Central Michigan University, Gerald R. Ford International Airport and the Muskegon Museum of Art.
Quigno, a citizen of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, said he closely ties in teachings and tradition of his culture through a contemporary lens.
“There’s inspiration in all areas and aspects, and there’s a lot to be learned from our old stories,” Quigno said.
He was nominated by Craig Hadley, executive director of the Dennos Museum in Traverse City.
“Mr. Quigno’s work is recognized across the state for building cultural bridges and for shifting our contemporary understanding of what ‘Native art’ can and should be,” Hadley said.
- To ongoing continuity amid retirements for Walters & Hemming Plumbing and Heating. The business will persist under the same name at its new location at 233 E. 12th St. Siblings Bill, Ann and Jane Hemming sold the business in late May 2022 to former employees Jason and Christina Rehahn, and the sale of the building on Front Street closed this week. The changes end the family’s 97-year run with the business, but the Rehahns pledged to keep that family feeling, along with the name.
Said Jason Rehahn last July, “We’re trying to keep the same attitude.”
To the standout All-State winners named by the Michigan Associated Press, including Lake City Trojan MacKenzie Bisballe who earned First-Team All-State honors in Division 3. Bisballe averaged more than 18 points, nearly nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks per game as the Trojans went on a 21-game win streak during the regular season and playoffs, winning the Highland Conference and district championships.
