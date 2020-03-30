- To our local public bus authorities: Essential workers and essential errands only, but public buses are keeping their doors open.
Benzie Bus is waiving fees to prevent driver-passenger contact, according to Executive Director William Kennis. Instead of taking people to-and-fro from food banks or grocery stores, drivers and administrators have opted to run people’s errands themselves, free of charge.
“It makes no sense for someone who needs support to get on the bus, to go there to pick up their goods and then to get back on the bus to go home,” Kennis said. “It’s too much contact, too much transportation. It’s much easier, frankly, for us to just pick up their stuff and deliver it to their doorstep.”
And despite limited hours, the Kalkaska Public Transit Authority is providing the same services, along with deliveries of prescriptions and other essential supplies.
- To Espresso Bay and Chef’s In. Espresso Bay partnered with Chef’s In and a local Christian foundation to provide free sack lunches for unemployed persons, health care employees and anyone older than 60. Pickup is available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the coffee shop.
- To Frankfort’s
- Crescent Bakery and
- Cafe, which opened a bread bank for people who need help. It will
- be available Tuesday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until that day’s bread
- is gone.
- To Devon Pitawanakwat. The Elk Rapids football standout accepted a full-ride scholarship to play linebacker at Columbia University in New York City. Pitawanakwat’s full-ride is a combination football and academic scholarship.
“I’m really going to cherish this opportunity,” said Pitawanakwat, who has a 3.6 grade-point average and wants to be a Department of Natural Resources officer.
