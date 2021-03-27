- To Northport’s Nathan Scherrer, who earned a Grammy Award for Best Music Video during the 2021 presentation. He was recognized for his production work on “Brown Skin Girl” by Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and WizKid.
Scherrer earned Best Music Video nominations for his work on “Lockdown” by Anderson .Paak and “Adore You” by Harry Styles. He was also nominated in Best Music Film for Beyoncé’s “Black Is King.”
- To the United Way of Northwest Michigan, Great Start Collaborative Traverse Bay, 5toOne and Rotary Charities. The Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and Michigan Women’s Commission selected the United Way, Collaborative and 5toOne for the MI Tri-Share Child Care program. The pilot initiative aims to increase access to affordable child care for working families. Rotary Charities provided a grant toward the application for the program.
- To Hagerty Insurance and TBA Credit Union. The two Traverse City companies are first-time winners of the 2021 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award.
Hagerty and TBA were among the 39 winners of the award for “the most engaged workplace cultures in the world,” according to a release.
“In 2020, organizational cultures saw historic threats,” said Jim Harter, Gallup’s chief scientist of workplace management and well-being. “It took an exceptional amount of resilience for organizations, and their employees, to make it through.
“The abundance of well-managed and highly inspired teams inside Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award-winning organizations puts them in a particularly strong position to adapt quickly to meet the needs of their customers and patients.”
To Boyne City Elementary School teacher Jenna Dixon, who was named to the Elite 100 list by IXL Learning, an interactive K-12 educational platform. Dixon uses the program to reinforce concepts, identify areas for reteaching and personalize instruction for her students. She was selected out of 700,000 teachers worldwide who use the program in their classrooms.