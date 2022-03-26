- To the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, which raised $1,391 for the Ukrainian Relief Fund. Local artists donated work for a display and sales aided the relief fund.
- To the Lake Leelanau St. Mary Eagles boys basketball team, which recently finished a season for the ages.
The Eagles’ 2021-22 season ran all the way to the Division 4 state semifinals at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center on Thursday, where they lost to Ewen-Trout Creek 62-56. No Eagles boys basketball team had ever made it to the Breslin, and the last time they won a regional title and advanced to the state quarterfinals was in 1950.
“Our school has never been this far,” St. Mary head coach Matt Barnowski said. “The community support is unbelievable. We’re beyond blessed, and I’m beyond blessed to be able to coach these kids and be a part of this community.”
- To Benzie Central High School ski coach Shaun Johnson, who has been inducted into the Michigan High School Ski Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
“It’s humbling,” Johnson said. “The group of coaches who vote on this are friends and peers who work really hard. We all do. Just a lot of frozen nights out there. Ski racing and the community that surrounds has always been a part of me and close to my heart.”
- To Interlochen Arts Academy student Lily Citron, who made third place in C-SPAN’s 2022 StudentCam competition. Citron will get $750 for her documentary “Section 230: Liability on the Internet.”
- To Readers of the Wild, who recently took first place in the National Writers Series’ 2022 Battle of the Books. The team comprises students Savannah Allard, Willa Cassell, Mackey Hartley, Saige Jerdee, Garrett Mekkes and Autumn Terhune, and coaches Deana Jerdee and Andrea Cassell.
The Battle “is a book-based quiz competition” for local fourth- and fifth-graders, according to the Battle of the Books Grand Traverse website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.