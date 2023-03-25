- To Kristina Eggeman and her daughters Keely and Vivian, as well as Habitat for Humanity — Grand Traverse Region and its supporters. Eggeman’s family cut the ribbon this week on their new Habitat home, one of three duplexes under construction in the Maple City Crossings development.
- To Grammy Award-winning jazz musician Bob James, who donated a 7-foot, semi-concert grand Yamaha piano to the Alluvion at the Commongrounds building in Traverse City.
- To the Robo Herd, the Titans, the Bionic Black Hawks and the Robotic Rangers. The robotics teams from Elk Rapids, Traverse City West, Bloomfield Hills and Manton high schools, respectively, won the FIRST Robotics tournament at Traverse City Central High School last weekend. It was the first tournament win for Elk Rapids in the 10-year history of the program.
It also was the Greenspire School’s first robotics competition, which saw the Steel Sturgeons win their first award: the Rookie Inspiration Award.
- To the Traverse City St. Francis boys varsity basketball team, which is set to hit the court today at the Breslin Center in East Lansing to vie for a Division 3 state championship against Flint Beecher.
- To the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, which is finalizing a 10-year housing project off Herkner Road in Garfield Township, with the goal of opening next spring. The $28 million Kchi-Noodin Kaamdaakiing development will be comprised of 33 single-family lots, 23 single-family cottages, 34 duplexes for elders, 43 townhomes and 40 apartments.
“I am ecstatic to see this for our tribal members,” said the band’s Housing Department Manager Nicki Basch, noting the goal is to give Grand Traverse Band citizens and their families “an affordable way to have somewhere to call home.”
