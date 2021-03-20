- To the Battle of the Books Grand Traverse co-champions. The “Where the Wild Books Are” and “Little Readers in the Big Books” teams tied after the finale and two rounds of tiebreaker questions, National Writers Series Executive Director Jillian Manning said in an email.
The Battle planning committee and judges included Marcy Lindberg, Megan Shapiro, Tracy Coe, Judy Arnold, Dawn Oh, Sera Thompson, Rorie Lewis, Martha Topol and Andy Schuck.
- To bluegrass guitarist and former Traverse City resident Billy Strings. As part of the Grammy Awards’ “premiere ceremony,” the Recording Academy on Sunday afternoon announced that Strings’ “Home” had won the Grammy for best bluegrass album.
He wrote on Instagram that he was “beyond grateful for the amazing humans behind this record. … I wish I could hug every single person listed on these album credits. We’re gonna celebrate the only way we know how, by hitting the road for some live shows.”
- To Cherryland Cares, which awarded $22,250 to three nonprofit organizations. Benzie Senior Resources, the Grand Traverse Dyslexia Association and Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan received grants.
Cherryland Cares is a charitable fund overseen by five volunteer Cherryland Electric Cooperative members, who review grant applications and allocate money. The program is funded by members electing to round up their monthly electric bill to the nearest dollar.
- To regional community health collaborative MiThrive, which was awarded two national grants “to expand data collection efforts in 2021 across northern Lower Michigan,” according to a release.
MiThrive is one of five to receive a $10,000 grant from the Center for Sharing Public Health Services “to collect and analyze health equity data,” and one of two to receive a $10,000 grant from the National Association for City and County Health Officials “to include people with disabilities in the community health assessment process.”
MiThrive conducts regional health assessments every three years with funding from the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department; the Central Michigan District Health Department; District Health Department Nos. 2, 4, and 10; the Grand Traverse County Health Department; and others.