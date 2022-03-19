- To Maple City artist Paul Olsen, whose oil painting “The North Manitou Shoal Light” was picked for the Glen Arbor Arts Center’s 2022 Manitou Music festival poster.
- To the Glen Lake Lakers girls basketball team for their remarkable run all the way to the state semifinals this season.
The No. 3-ranked Lakers finished the season 25-1 overall and it was their third trip to the final four in six years.
“I’m super proud of our whole team,” senior starter Grace Bradford said after Thursday’s semifinal loss to Ypsilanti Arbor Prep. “Up to this point, we were undefeated. We never gave up throughout this game. That was our motto was always push through all obstacles.”
- To Traverse City Central graduate Josh Burnham and the Traverse City Youth Football Association. Burnham picked TCYFA to get a $1,000 grant as part of his selection as the Gatorade Michigan Football Player of the Year.
Burnham played in TCYFA’s Pop Warner league from 2013-15. He now plays at the University of Notre Dame.
- To Benzie Central’s Hunter Jones and Mylie Kelly, and Buckley’s Aidan Harrand. Jones won the 5,000 meter run title, Kelly took fifth in the 5,000 and Harrand placed fifth in the 800-meter Emerging Elite race at the Nike Indoor Nationals track and field meet last weekend.
The three area athletes took All-American honors.
- To the master gardener trainees who prepped seed beds, and planted about 25 varieties of fruits and vegetables and roughly a dozen varieties of flowering plants as part of their volunteer hour requirements. The plants are for the Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden and the garden’s fundraising sale.
- To the numerous area businesses raising money to help the people of Ukraine, including Old Mission Bakery, The Bread Lady, Lost Village Pierogi and many others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.