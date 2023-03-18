- To Darius Lopez, Urijah TwoCrow, Mjiikwis Sanchez, Mazhaquet Keshik and Zachariah Raphael. The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians citizens made Team Michigan — rising above hundreds of other basketball players from across the state — and will head to this summer’s North American Indigenous Games in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.
The Games “help Indigenous athletes realize the collective potential of our bodies, minds, spirit and of our people — our hopes and dreams — the spirit strong, brave and true,” the NAIG 2023 website states.
The athletes are continuing to raise money for the competition and will put on a fundraiser game at the Strongheart Civic Center in Peshawbestown today at 5 p.m.
- To the Glen Lake High School girls varsity basketball team. The 2022-23 season has seen the Lakers advance all the way to the Division 4 state championship game, which takes place Saturday in East Lansing at the Breslin Center. No matter how the game turns out, the Lakers have reached a height the Glen Lake girls program hasn’t climbed to in more than 40 years.
- To MycoNaut, a Marquette business which won TCNewTech’s recent Pitch Night competition at the City Opera House. MycoNaut employs “mushrooms and other fungi to remediate PFAS contamination,” according to a TCNewTech release.
MycoNaut co-founder Ryan Iacovacci gave the winning presentation, netting a $500 award for the company.
- To the Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce-affiliated group Connecting Women in Business, which is offering Summer “GO Grants for Girls.” Amounts of $100-$600 will go to fifth- through 10th-grade girls in the Charlevoix, Emmet and northern Antrim County areas.
Grants “can be used to pursue a special interest, gain or improve a skill, participate in an outdoor experience and more,” according to the Petoskey Chamber’s website.
- To those who supported the Polar Plunge at CenterPointe Marina last weekend in Traverse City. The event was put on by Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Michigan. It drew 170 participants and raised more than $69,000.
- To the Cheboygan Opera House for presenting free student performances in March, featuring the Cheboygan school jazz and concert bands and choir, as well as the Mackinaw City Concert Band. Livestreams are also made available on the Opera House’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.