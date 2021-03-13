- To the Dennos Museum Center at Northwestern Michigan College, which was approved for status as a Smithsonian Affiliate, joining 200 museums in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Panama.
In exchange for offering artifacts that might contribute to a collection at a Smithsonian museum in Washington, Smithsonian Affiliate museums are allowed to request loans of artifacts and host traveling exhibits from those same museums.
“They’re also looking for partners who can feed into the Smithsonian system,” said Craig Hadley, executive director at the Dennos Museum. “So for us being able to offer our Inuit collections as an opportunity to share with Smithsonian — that is appealing for them as well.”
- To the Traverse City Track Club, which recently donated $10,000 to TART Trails to complete the Acme Connector Trail. The 1.8-mile route will link Bunker Hill Road to the intersection of M-72 and U.S. 31 in Acme. The connector is part of the Nakwema Trailway, which links Charlevoix to Traverse City.
- To the Mancelona boys basketball team. Mancelona took home its first Ski Valley Conference title Wednesday night with a 62-15 win over Bellaire at home. The Ironmen will share the 2021 title with Gaylord St. Mary.
“All the guys on this team have been three- or four-year guys,” head coach Brian Sheridan said. “The past two years we couldn’t get over the hump, but we did it. A lot of that has to go to Jayden Alfred too, he has played 30 minutes a game since he was a freshman and helped us get here.”
To Matthew McKinley and Steve Fasel, who were named 2020 employees of the year by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. The Law Enforcement Division Employee of the Year, McKinley has been with the sheriff’s office since 2003. Fasel is the Corrections Division Employee of the Year. Fasel began his career with the GTCSO in 2001.