- To northern Michigan community members who are giving what they can to help the people of Ukraine.
Traverse City Slavic Evangelical Church Pastor Vitaliy Pavlishin, who moved to Traverse City from Kyiv in 1991, said he was overwhelmed by the more than 2,000 people who came to a fundraiser last weekend where about $50,000 was raised.
“It was a great success,” Pavlishin said. “It was very heartfelt. They gave from the heart.”
- To those rallying around a local teacher after a ruptured pipe damaged her classroom.
Much of the 18 years worth of materials and displays in Bellaire K-12 art teacher Willa Graham’s room were ruined by the water damage. It was “heartbreaking,” she said.
People have offered to gather art materials from their houses or send over gift cards, Graham said. Kurt Zimmerlee, Ellsworth Community Schools K-12 art teacher, saw a post on Facebook and reached out to Graham to offer help.
“It really makes a huge difference to know that people care,” Graham said.
- To Traverse City’s Ryan Brehm. Needing to finish in at least second place last Sunday at the Puerto Rico Open to keep his PGA Tour status, Brehm dominated the golf tournament to win his first tour title.
“It was a special week. I don’t know, there was just something special about it from the moment we landed,” Brehm said in an Associated Press story.
- To local nonprofit PoWeR! Book Bags and the Consumers Energy Foundation. PoWeR! recently received a $50,000 grant from the foundation to fund the Little Learners Program, which provides literacy materials to low-income families with children younger than 5 years old in northern Michigan.
- To J&S Hamburg owners Jason and Tiffany McQueer, who started giving out free meals for children in April 2020 after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed schools in Michigan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Almost two years later, they have provided more than 75,000 meals via Project Feed the Kids, which they turned into a nonprofit.
“I knew there was a need for sure,” Tiffany said. “Our families needed help when we were kids. Our kids help pack meals now. The world goes full circle.”
