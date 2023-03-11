- To Team Quiz Pro Quo, winners of Thursday’s 10th annual Academic WorldQuest regional competition, which was put on by Northwestern Michigan College’s International Affairs Forum. Team members include Traverse City Central High School students Cole Harding, Amara VanWagoner, Jackson Price and Trey Harding.
The event tests students on subjects like international politics, geography, global economics, history and world cultures. Quiz Pro Quo moves on to compete in the national competition next month in Washington, D.C.
- To Karen Leinaar — currently the interim athletic director at Frankfort High School — who was recognized by the Michigan High School Athletic Association as this year’s recipient of the Charles E. Forsythe Award. Leinaar last week also was named to the 2023 class of the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame.
The Forsythe Award honors those “who epitomize excellence throughout the interscholastic community” and is named after the MHSAA’s director from 1931 to 1968, according to the organization’s website.
Leinaar was athletic director in Delton for nearly 17 years, then spent three years at Gaylord, more than eight at Benzie Central, and also spent time at Bear Lake. She retired in 2021, but came out of retirement last fall to fill the Frankfort post.
- To Michael Schermerhorn, a Traverse City West Senior High School alum who received the Lindsay Jr. A Muskies award as the player who best represents the team on and off the ice. Schermerhorn plays for the Muskies in the Ontario Junior Hockey League.
- To Labadie’s Summer Place Casuals and the Benzie County Community Chest. The Benzie Area Chamber of Commerce picked Labadie’s — a Beulah furniture retailer — as its Outstanding Business of the Year, and the Community Chest as its Community Impact Award winner for 2022.
The Community Chest is a nonprofit which aids the disadvantaged in the Benzie County community, its website states.
