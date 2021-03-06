- To District Health Department No. 10 Clinical Supervisor George Davis-Williams, who earned the Nursing Section Award for Public Health Nursing Practice.
The award from the Michigan Public Health Association will be presented to Davis-Williams at the virtual Public Health Conference on April 13. The nursing faculty at Baker College in Cadillac nominated Davis-Williams for the award.
Davis-Williams works with the Baker nursing students on public health and the programs and services at DHD No. 10.
- To Hall of Fame baseball coach Bill Vandergriff, who retired recently after a 41-year career with the Kalkaska Blazers.
The old-school baseball coach — one of only two at Kalkaska High School since 1946 — leaves behind a legacy that’ll be hard to follow.
He earned induction into the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2014.
He’s won nine Lake Michigan Conference titles, seven districts, two regionals and advanced to the 2006 Division 3 state semifinals. He’s racked up LMC coach of the year eight times, district honors on seven occasions, regional coach of the year twice and was the Record-Eagle’s coach of the year in 2006 and 2010, when the Blazers advanced to the state quarterfinals.
Vandergriff hit the 700 win plateau in 2017.
- To Beulah resident Jessica Costales, who started Cherry Bay Cakery in 2013. In February, the American Cake Awards announced Costales as one of seven finalists for the Modelling Excellence Award. This category recognizes skills in modeling decorations with edible mediums like fondant and chocolate.
- To Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan and the Real Estate One Charitable Foundation. Big Brothers Big Sisters collected $8,156 during its November 2020 bake sale. The Charitable Foundation matched this amount, resulting in a total of $16,312 for the local nonprofit.
Funds help provide mentors for children.