- To the Mesick Bulldogs and McBain Northern Michigan Christian Comets boys basketball teams, which both completed undefeated, 20-0 regular seasons this week.
- To Priorlife and Britten Inc. Britten on Tuesday launched Priorlife, a company that turns used banners, signs, displays and other event branding from its parent company into custom-made tote bags.
“It’s exciting because this is a need — and green, recycled, reusable material is big everywhere, but especially here,” Britten CEO Ryan Kennedy said. “We’re trying to design that into the raw materials even before they come in the door.”
- To Traverse City business Fish Window Cleaning, which marked “Random Acts of Kindness Day” on Wednesday by washing the windows at Cherryland Humane Society’s Thrift Store for free.
- To nonprofit investment group Northern Michigan Angels, which marked its 10th anniversary.
The nonprofit’s goal is to fund “scaleable entrepreneurial companies whose potential success will have an economic and quality of life impact in Michigan, especially in northwest Lower Michigan,” according to a release.
Members in 2021 invested $1.3 million — a single-year record for the group — in seven companies, and have contributed $7.4 million total.
- To several high school alpine ski teams that brought state championships back to northern Michigan this week.
The Traverse City Central girls, Traverse City West boys and Petoskey boys have won back-to-back titles — and the Cadillac girls won their first ski championship since 1990.
Winning individual state titles on Monday were TC West’s Caleb Lewandowski in the Division 1 boys slalom, Petoskey’s Marley Spence in the Division 2 girls giant slalom, and Gaylord’s Connor Abraham in the Division 2 boys slalom.
