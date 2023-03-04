- To the Petoskey Steel Drum Band, which last month traveled to New Orleans to play in three Mardi Gras parades. The high school students also visited museums, and were to see historical sites and take in some live New Orleans jazz.
- To Laurie Glass. The longtime Leland High School volleyball coach — one of the winningest volleyball coaches in state history — is the 2023 Michigan High School Athletic Association Women in Sports Leadership award winner.
“She is known among her peers most for the way she teaches not only volleyball but life skills to her athletes,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “Her leadership creates more leaders, be they the athletes who have the opportunity to play for her or the coaches who learn from her and receive her mentorship.”
- To Traverse City Central High School basketball star Anthony Ribel, who passed the 1,000-career-points mark and is the first in program history to hit the milestone as a junior.
- To Bob Brick, recipient of the 2022 Traverse Connect Distinguished Service Award, presented each year since 1929.
His accomplishments include “decades of volunteer service to nonprofit organizations and foundations” and roles on the Northwestern Michigan College Board of Trustees, NMC Foundation Board, YMCA Board, Venture North Board, BrickWays Board of Directors and Traverse Area Foundation Board.
- To Leadership Charlevoix County and the Top of Michigan Trails Council, which will work together to develop a connection between the Boyne Valley Trail and Boyne City to Charlevoix Trail.
- To those in charge of the Edward C. Grace Memorial Harbor in Elk Rapids. The Michigan Clean Marina Program has recertified the Harbor as a Michigan Clean Marina. Participants keep up waterways by “reducing or eliminating releases of harmful substances and phasing out practices that can damage aquatic environments,” according to a release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.