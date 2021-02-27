- To Treetops Resort in Gaylord, which secured a Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (CPACE) loan. Treetops worked with Lean & Green Michigan to secure the funding.
“These improvements include HVAC systems, improvements to building envelopes, interior and exterior lighting, plumbing and domestic water controls, irrigation controls and additional improvements,” Treetops General Manager Barry Owens said in a release. “Of equal importance, this project will reduce Treetops Resort’s carbon footprint through the reduced needs of energy resources.”
- To a trio of northern Michigan ski teams.
The Traverse City Central girls team claimed their first Division 1 state championship in eight years.
The title also brings things full circle for Trojans head coach Amy Kudary, who now has state crowns as both a skier and coach. Kudary won a skiing state title at Traverse City Central in 1989 under coaches Donald Dunsmore and Jerry Stanek.
“This is fan-tas-tic,” Kudary said, drawing the word out as long as possible. “I have to say I think it’s even more exciting winning as a coach than as an athlete, being able to share it with all these girls.”
Traverse City West’s boys ski team made history Monday, winning the program’s first state championship at Nub’s Nob in Harbor Springs.
“We had the talent,” Titans sophomore Luke Wiersema said. “We just had to put it all together, and then we could be a state champion. It’s really exciting. I feel like we could do this for the next two, three years.”
Petoskey beat out Great North Alpine for the Division 2 boys skiing state title at Boyne Highlands Resort after missing out on the regional title to GNA last week.
Petoskey went back-to-back to make it 10 championships out of the last 11 years with Monday’s victory.