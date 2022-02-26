- To the three teams of Elk Rapids high schoolers that took the top spots in the International Affairs Forum’s Academic World-Quest competition.
Twelve teams from six local high schools competed, answering questions about international politics.
Reigning regional championship team “A+E=MC%5E2” won their second title, getting their chance to compete in Washington, D.C., after missing out on the in-person national competition in 2021 because of the pandemic.
- To the No. 3-ranked Glen Lake girls basketball team, which won the Northwest Conference for the fourth year in a row, marking back-to-back years the Lakers won outright after sharing with Kingsley in 2019-20.
The Lakers also finished off their second-straight undefeated regular season with a 20-0 record.
- Taylor Petrosky, who scored her 1,000th point for the Charlevoix girls basketball team on Thursday.
- To Traverse City’s Matt Seybert, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Maulers of the United States Football League this week.
Seybert is a St. Francis High School graduate and most recently spent time during the preseason with the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers.
The USFL will start its first season in April.
- To Petoskey’s Will Goelz, who won a Michigan High School Athletic Association $2,000 Scholar-Athlete scholarship.
Goelz is a four-year skier for the Northmen, who won back-to-back state championships with him, and is also an AP Scholar with Distinction and National Merit Scholarship commended scholar.
- To the Grand Traverse Men’s Shed, which recently helped nonprofit Thrive Medical Clinic.
The men’s group replaced ceiling tiles at the clinic, which serves pregnant women and their families.
The Men’s Shed is a nonprofit “where older residents and retirees can gather and socialize, enjoy a cup of coffee, and access tools and other equipment to work on community-oriented projects,” according to its website.
