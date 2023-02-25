- To those honored Wednesday at the yearly awards ceremony for the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Tom Bensley gave out awards to 12 employees, including Life Saving Awards to Sgts. Luke McManus and Mark Roberts, as well as Deputies Chris Whetstone, Hilary Smith and Shane Roelofs.
- To St. Francis High School senior Gwyneth Bramer, who reached 1,000 points for her basketball career on Thursday. Bramer became the third Gladiator in the 2022-23 season to reach the milestone, joining boys senior Wyatt Nausadis and teammate Maggie Napont.
It’s the first time St. Francis has had three players hit the 1,000 mark in the same season.
- To the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Acme Township, the Art & Mary Schmuckal Family Foundation and Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails. The Grand Traverse Band gave a grant to the township for the TART Trails’ Deepwater Connector, and TART Trails also received a grant from the foundation for the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail.
- To Traverse City West Senior High School’s Ian Robertson. The Michigan High School Athletic Association picked Robertson to receive a $2,000 scholarship via the MHSAA/Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete Award program.
Robertson plays varsity basketball, soccer and baseball, and has helped raise more than $20,000 for charity via work for student government.
- To Immaculate Conception Elementary School student Enzo Ruelas, who won a free-throw shooting state championship last weekend. He won the local Elks Lodge Free Throw Competition in the boys 8-9 division last December, then proceeded to win the regional and state competitions, and advances to the national semifinals in South Bend, Indiana, next month.
- To Bowers Harbor Vineyards, which ended the last year by giving more than $13,000 to charities, including more than $9,000 to the Cherryland Humane Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.