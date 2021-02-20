- To Traverse City’s Katherine DeYoung, who is set to perform in the “Sole e Amore” concert through the Lyric Opera of Chicago’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. DeYoung is a mezzo soprano in her first year with the Ryan Opera Center, an artist-development program.
- To Blake Rowe and Isaac Hintz, who broke 10-year-old Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Breakers swim team records on Feb. 13 at a meet in Holland. Rowe took second place in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.29 seconds and first in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2 minutes, 3.59 seconds. Hintz took first in the 50-yard fly with a time of 25.34.
- To the Schettek family. Officials with the Leelanau Conservancy recently announced the protection of 90 acres of combined farmland and forest through a conservation easement at the Schettek ranch. Two-thirds of the protected land in Kasson Township is forested and the rest includes the farm buildings and fields now used to grow hay.
The longtime working farm now protected from development will not be open to the public. Instead, it will remain private forested and agricultural property where the only allowed changes will be for the main home and working buildings within the main farm footprint, said Kim Hayes, the conservancy’s farmland and easement programs director.
- To the Vasa Nordic High School ski team. In the program’s first year as a combined team it won the overall team state title in the Nordic skiing championships in Houghton last Saturday.
The Vasa team — with athletes from Traverse City West, Central and St. Francis — won five out of seven possible titles.
The boys team won its state title with 301 points and the girls team came in second behind the Copper Country Ski Tigers, giving Vasa the overall team title with 593 points.