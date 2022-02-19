- To Boyne City’s Kaila Kuhn, 18, and Gaylord’s Winter Vinecki, 23. Kuhn this week advanced into the super finals and took eighth in the Freestyle Skiing Women’s Aerials event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Vinecki just missed the finals in qualification with a 15th place overall finish.
- To the Rotary Club of Traverse City’s World Community Services Committee, which was given the green light for an $83,800 Rotary International Global Grant.
The money helps solar power, education technology and sanitation projects for two schools in Uganda.
- To Lake Superior State University for offering a new memorial scholarship. The Martin (Beau) Korson Chippewa County Sunrise Rotary Club Award will go to a freshman who graduated from a Chippewa County high school.
Korson grew up in Suttons Bay and graduated from LSSU with a mechanical engineering degree. He died in 2019.
LSSU also announced the Heidi Bailey Memorial Nursing Scholarship. Bailey graduated from LSSU and worked at War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie.
- To Linda and Denny Gocha. The East Jordan Lions Club awarded the milestone Chevron Award to the club members for 10 years of service.
- To local nonprofit Newton’s Road, which recently rolled out Career Investigator 2.0 to help those ages 14-20 better explore science, technology, engineering and math careers available in the area.
Upgrades were partially funded by a Rotary Charities Assets for Thriving Communities grant and contributors such as Northwestern Michigan College, Munson Healthcare, Hagerty, Promethient and Boride Abrasives.
To Petoskey High School skier Marley Spence, who won both the slalom and giant slalom girls regional titles on Monday at Nub’s Nob in Harbor Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.