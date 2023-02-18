- To the Gaylord St. Mary Snowbirds girls basketball team, which won the Ski Valley Conference championship for the third year in a row and the 20th time in the last 28 seasons.
- To the Benzie Central wrestling team, which on Wednesday won the first varsity regional championship in program history, and next week will head to the Division 4 state finals tournament.
“This is something we’ve been building for a long time,” head coach Josh Lovendusky said. “This is a big deal, and it’s nice to pull something together for all of the people that have put so much time and effort into the program. To bring something like this to Benzie Central is pretty amazing.”
- To Traverse City students Cedric Kanner, Niels Walker-Hundley and Walter Lijewski-Lee, who were finalists in the Congressional App Challenge for Michigan’s 1st District. Kanner, a seventh-grader at The Children’s House’s Compass Junior High, finished in first place for his game “tower defense” and is eligible to be featured at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
The Challenge is a U.S. House of Representatives initiative for which reps “host contests in their districts for middle school and high school students, encouraging them to learn to code and inspiring them to pursue careers in computer science,” according to the Challenge’s website.
- To the 54 businesses in the Northwest Michigan Works region receiving grants to aid training and retaining of new and existing employees. The 10-county region is getting a total of $1.7 million from the state’s Going Pro Talent Fund.
- To northern Michigan’s Tom Sutter, 75, who last weekend continued his streak of skiing in every North American Vasa race since it was first held in 1977.
“This means a lot to a lot of people, and those involved with putting it on do just a wonderful job,” he said. “The skiers out there have a good time, even though it’s a very challenging course. It’s something that people want to come out and do. I know I certainly do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.