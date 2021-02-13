- To Bob Giles. The National Writers Series presented Giles with this year’s Bill Montgomery Literary Service Award. Giles, of Traverse City, most recently penned the book “When Truth Mattered: The Kent State Shootings 50 Years Later.”
Giles worked for more than five decades in journalism, including at the Akron Beacon Journal, The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle and The Detroit News. Giles also served as the curator at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University for more than 10 years. He is currently an editorial board member for the Traverse City Record-Eagle, a board member for the Northwestern Michigan College International Affairs Forum and the NWS.
- To local State Farm Agents Susan Rauser and John Haddix, who collaborated with Peegeo’s and Incredible Mo’s to provide food for Munson Healthcare staff. Employees received 175 pies on Feb. 9, National Pizza Day.
- To Munson Healthcare peer recovery coaches Paul Bock and Kimberly Johnson, who received the 2020 Advocacy Award from Addiction Treatment Services. The award from the Traverse City-based ATS is for “those whose efforts represent significant contributions to the recovery community.” Sponsor of The PORCH recovery center, ATS offers programs like safe syringe access and Naloxone distribution as well as referral to social, mental health and other services.
- To Community Service Trooper Dave Prichard, who received the Community Policing Outstanding Achievement Award. Prichard is assigned to the Michigan State Police post in Cadillac. According to a release, the award “recognizes an innovative initiative that uses teamwork to solve a community issue.” Prichard was honored for helping to establish a veterans’ court within the 86th District Court. The 10-member Veterans’ Treatment Team includes a district court judge, a prosecutor, a defense attorney, personnel from the Department of Justice and Veterans Affairs, a probation officer, a treatment coordinator and Prichard.