- To Trevin Winkle and the McBain Northern Michigan Christian Comets.
Thursday night’s win over Lake City was a game to remember, as Winkle hit 1,000 points for his high school basketball career and the Division 4 No. 2-ranked Comets (15-0, 13-0 Highland Conference) clinched the program’s first league title since 1968.
“We keep having good crowds come out, people that you don’t always see all the time,” Winkle said. “It just means that we’re doing something right. Coach (Kyle Benthem) teaches us to play the right way, and we play team basketball. That’s what I love about our group.”
- To YouthWork, a Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan program which was awarded a $70,000 grant.
YouthWork hires young people via AmeriCorps and equips them with skills for careers in construction and conservation. The grant money, however, enables YouthWork to give more formal training.
“We would want to kind of give them the same trainings we have but in a more formalized way where they can actually have certifications to put on their resume,” said Mary Williams, YouthWork’s member support specialist. “So that could be anything from chainsaw safety training, OSHA certification training, wilderness first aid training.”
- To the Traverse City Arts Commission, which recently announced the installation of four sculptures by Michigan Artist David Petrakovitz near the 10th Street Trailhead.
Petrakovitz made the pieces for the commission’s rotating exhibitions collection. They can be viewed until spring 2023.
- To the Petoskey Northmen, who won their first Big North Conference hockey championship on Wednesday night with a 5-2 win over Traverse City West.
“They’re legit. They do it the right way,” West head coach Jeremy Rintala said of Petoskey. “They work really hard. It’s not a fluke. Congratulations Petoskey on their first Big North championship. Great season for them.”