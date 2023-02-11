- To Michigan artist Randi Ford, whose painting “Path Through Time” was picked by the Glen Arbor Arts Center’s Manitou Music Poster Committee from among 40 entries to be the 2023 Manitou Music poster image.
- To Lake Leelanau’s Dr. Megan M. Grant. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently appointed Grant to the Michigan Board of Veterinary Medicine. Grant is a 2009 graduate of the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine and has worked at Banfield Pet Hospital for nine years, currently as the area chief of staff veterinarian in Traverse City.
- To those behind Traverse City’s Piloting Municipal Food Waste Collection and Composting project, a pilot program that seeks to work within the city’s Department of Public Services to “establish a regional example of effective food waste diversion and compost production,” according to a release. The program is one of 45 cooperative agreements for waste management plans receiving a portion of $9.4 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture funding.
- To Bellaire High School senior basketball player Jacey Somers, who last week set her program’s all-time scoring record and this week broke the career 1,100-point mark.
- To Gary Kosch and Becky Kalajian, who recently were recognized by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan as Big Brother and Big Sister of the Year, respectively. Bigs each year honors two volunteer mentors. The two were nominated by community members.
- To the Elk Rapids varsity boys basketball team, which traveled all the way to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit last weekend and came away with their 10th win of the season. The Elks defeated Tawas in a nonconference game on Saturday, winning on the Detroit Pistons’ home court.
- To the State Trooper Outreach Partnership Gaylord Chapter. The group recently bought a new freezer for the Star Township food pantry in Alba, which serves community meals each week.
