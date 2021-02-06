- To the United Way of Northwest Michigan, the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan and their volunteers, who distributed free KN95 masks outside Turtle Creek Stadium on Thursday morning in Traverse City. United Way President Seth Johnson said the line reached from the stadium parking lot out onto U.S. 31 when the distribution began, and ultimately handed out 50,000 masks to 1,500 cars.
- To crews from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City. More than 60 fishermen stranded on an ice floe were rescued Thursday by local crews, working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release.
Two helicopters were launched from the Traverse City station and went to where the fishermen were stranded near Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Ice had broken free from land and high winds from the approaching winter storm system pushed the floe away from shore, the release states.
- To the Kiwanis Club of Traverse City. Third-grade students recently received dictionaries from the club, which donated more than 600 to Traverse City Area Public Schools students, their teachers and teacher aides.
- To the people of Bellaire. Short’s Brewing Company used 900 empty kegs to create “Kegger Campground,” a neutral space outdoors where visitors of downtown Bellaire can consume food and drinks. Indoor dining this winter has been limited in Michigan, part of the regulatory effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Each of 12 “campsites” is walled off with 70 kegs, seats six, and has a fire ring. The brewery, because of the interest it generated, added three more sites after initially building nine.
Using a provided QRcode order form, visitors can purchase food and drinks from all downtown Bellaire breweries and restaurants. That includes Bee Well Cider, Mammoth Distillery, Hello Vino, Corner Bistro and Short’s brewpub.
Even owners of retail storefronts like Paddles & Pedals say the Kegger Campground has thrown their business a lifeline.
“I’ve kind of referenced it as, ‘The rising tide project,’” said Joe Short, the brewery’s founder. “The old adage is ‘The rising tide raises all boats.’ The Kegger Campground is kind of serving as that for our little community here. It’s keeping us afloat.”