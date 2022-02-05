- To those who created sculptures in the snow outside the Traverse Area District Library this week. The Woodmere library branch will display the sculptures for the Snow Sculpture Stroll, a continuing event hosted by 5toOne and Norte to encourage local families to get outside and show off their creations.
- To those who give generously to Special Olympics Michigan. Mancelona Elementary School students and staff members raised money for the 20th year and gave $3,385.63 to the Wertz Warriors to help the state Special Olympics.
“This right here is good for the heart,” said Larry Tenes, one of about 35 Wertz Warriors snowmobile riders who made their yearly stop at the school on Wednesday.
- To the Manistee Saints semipro baseball club, which this summer will host a National Amateur Baseball Federation Major Division Regional tournament. Manistee is one of only six sites to be awarded a major regional.
“From my perspective, I think it’s a feather in our cap,” Saints’ general manager Phil Kliber said. “Also, it’s a feather in the community’s cap that they selected a place like us to hold their tournament.”
- To those behind the Consumers Energy Foundation, which recently gave a $25,000 grant to the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail.
The money goes to help the Pathway to Good Harbor campaign, which aims to provide access to the northern end of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore by extending the trail from Bohemian Road to Good Harbor Trail.
- To the Traverse City Save A Lot store, which gave 2,837 bags of food to the Acme Christian Thrift Store.
Save A Lot customers bought assembled bags of food in November that were donated to local charities. The local store was “among the highest donations across all stores nationwide” and gave bags valued at more than $14,000, according to a release. Save A Lot also gave an additional dollar for each bag sold.