- To the Central Lake and Mancelona communities for their efforts to help two families recently struck by tragedies.
Tuesday’s high school basketball event between the Trojans and Ironmen was an “Orange Out” — attendees were encouraged to wear the color orange — and featured a 50/50 raffle and bake sale to support the children of Gerald and Tara Weaver, of Escanaba, who were both killed in an auto crash last week while en route to their son’s basketball game.
Orange is a team color for the high schools from all three communities. More than $3,000 was raised at Tuesday’s games for the Weavers’ children, according to the Central Lake Public Schools Facebook page.
The Mancelona community also hosted a fundraiser during Thursday night’s basketball games against Johannesburg-Lewiston, a Mancelona Schools Facebook post states. All proceeds went to help a Lewiston family after their 6-year-old girl died in a house fire last weekend, according to the Facebook post and a story from the Petoskey News-Review.
- To Traverse City’s Deerhaven Family Dentistry, which will again offer its annual Doctors With a Heart clinic, this year on Feb. 15. Cleanings, exams, fillings, extractions and X-rays will be available for free to those who can’t afford to pay for dental care.
- To those who supported the first Grand Traverse County Firefighter Chili Cook-Off at Garfield Township’s Metro Fire Station 11, organized by Brandy Trussell from Paul Davis Restoration and Remodeling of Northwest Michigan. A silent auction next door to the cook-off raised more than $2,300 for the Grand Traverse Region Emergency Responders Alliance. The money funds “emotional wellness” resources for local first responders, Grand Traverse Metro Fire Dept. Chief Pat Parker said.
“Our people see a lot of things that are not great, and we see people who have really bad days,” Parker said. “So right now we’re using that money that has been raised today to make sure our firefighters can come back to work tomorrow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.