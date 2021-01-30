- To the greater northwest Lower Michigan community for its generosity during a difficult time. The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation celebrated one of its most successful years in 2020, bringing in a whopping $15.6 million.
Donations ranged from $12 million to $10, according to a foundation release. Overall, about 1,000 donors offered a total 1,400 donations.
The funds go to community needs — via the new beneficiary, the Urgent Needs Fund — and also smaller organizations beneath the foundation’s umbrella, according to the release.
Urgent needs fund support is a new addition to the Community Foundation’s list of beneficiaries, President and CEO David Mengebier said, and netted an infusion of about $704,000. The fund supports locals in need of housing support, food, mental health services and access to technology amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The response that we got was just so gratifying,” Mengebier said, noting a large chunk of donors were first-timers. “Our community is incredibly generous.”
- To those behind TART Trails’ Recycle-A-Bicycle program, which provided 98 free bicycles and 47 complimentary repairs in 2020.
Volunteers spent more than 600 hours with the program, which recycles and refurbishes bikes for economically disadvantaged people in the Grand Traverse area.
- To those who supported a local mitten tree. The Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network recently announced the mitten tree collected four scarves, 19 pairs of mittens and gloves, 124 hats and boots and socks in December 2020. The accessories went to the Goodwill Inn, which will distribute them to people in need this winter.
- To Sheryl Card. The Kiwanis Club of Kalkaska recently named Card Librarian of the Year for her commitment to community service. Card works as an assistant librarian at the Kalkaska County Library.