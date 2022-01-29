- To Traverse City Central High School for two noteworthy happenings.
The school was recognized for the high number of female students enrolled in an Advanced Placement computer science course. TC Central received the College Board Advanced Placement Computer Science Female Diversity Award for its 2021 AP Computer Science-A class. Central is one of 199 schools in the country and one of seven in Michigan to be given the honor.
Twenty-seven state schools received the award last year, including Elk Rapids High School and St. Francis High School.
Also, on Wednesday the school’s Student Senate sponsored a teddy bear drive at a Howe Arena hockey game. The stuffed toys were collected for the local Father Fred Foundation, which provides food, clothing, household goods and financial assistance to Grand Traverse-area residents.
- To Floor Covering Brokers Carpet One. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan recently received $5,000 from the Traverse City business. The nonprofit plans to put the money toward the Bigs Futures Program, which aids youth with scholarships, college enrollment and other opportunities.
- To Kingsley wrestler Justin Grahn, who joined the 100-win club on Wednesday at a home meet.
Grahn was given a wall display that will go up in the gym with the other two 100-win wrestlers on this year’s team, Aiden Shier and Kaden Patterson, who just hit the milestone last weekend.
“It was such a cool experience,” Grahn said. “I was aiming for that all season.”
- To the Seabury Foundation and Mountain Dew’s Outdoor Grants Program.
The Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail recently started raising money to construct a storage facility at the River Road Trailhead, which will house volunteers’ tools and wheelchair bikes used by nonprofit Joy2Ride.
The group has already been given two grants for the project: $7,500 from Seabury and $5,000 from the Outdoor Grants Program.