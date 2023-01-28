- To Nicolet National Bank, which bought up all the tickets for the Feb. 3 Traverse City Central vs. Traverse City West basketball doubleheader and is encouraging all who attend the games to donate to the Student Support Network.
Eli Hansen, a branch manager for Nicolet in Traverse City, said a conversation with Blarney Stone Broadcasting owner Jerry Coyne and TCAPS superintendent John VanWagoner led to the opportunity. VanWagoner told them about the Student Support Network, which helps TCAPS help students living with homelessness and income insecurity.
Katie Kubesh, who oversees the SSN program, said 283 students in the TCAPS school system currently qualify for assistance because they lack a permanent home; and Karyn Hertel, who also helps with the SSN program, said about 40 percent of TCAPS student qualify for free or reduced lunch.
So, along with encouraging people to come to the games (girls basketball game at 5:30 p.m. and the boys to follow at 7 p.m.) Nicolet asks fans to bring items for SSN, like new blankets, T-shirts, socks, underwear, toiletries, hygiene products and gasoline cards, or bring donations to one of the bank’s two Traverse City locations at 3530 N. Country Dr. and 309 Cass St..
“We’re hoping to make this an annual thing since we’ve received such positive response from this,” Hansen said.
- To partners Discovery Center & Pier, Michigan Technological University, Northwestern Michigan College, Traverse Connect and 20Fathoms on the $1.6 million federal award to start work on the Freshwater Research and Innovation Center. The funding gets the project halfway to financing initial construction, according to project leaders.
Tentative plans for the research center envision an 85,000-square-foot building, with space for multiple laboratories, classrooms, and a start-up incubation space where students, scientists and entrepreneurs will test new technologies that could improve shipping and communication, Great Lakes modeling, and water quality testing. It’s an opportunity that doesn’t exist anywhere, according to Hans VanSumeren, director of NMC’s Great Lakes Water Studies Institute.
“It really gives (researchers) a testbed that they don’t have anywhere else.”
- To Antrim County Animal Control Officer Inga Waldrep and her daughters Ann, Abigail and Audrey, who drove Bert the tortoise from the animal shelter in Bellaire to an unnamed Michigan zoo.
The animal control officer and the three teens spent Waldrep’s day off transporting the 75-pound desert tortoise, a tub of aquatic turtles and a fretful chameleon to their forever homes, after caring for more than 100 animals seized by county officials last April in a Central Lake animal abuse case. Waldrep burned up the phones lines to find a place that could handle Bert’s specific care requirements, and used her own money for gas and other trip expenses.
“Desperate times, desperate measures and all that,” Waldrep said. “I just really needed to see this whole story through.”
