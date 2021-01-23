- To Boyne City’s Kaila Kuhn, who took third at last weekend’s International Ski Federation (FIS) World Cup stop in Russia while representing the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team.
Kuhn made the super finals in freestyle skiing, jumping for a score of 87.25 and coming home with a bronze medal. It’s her first podium finish in her career on the World Cup.
- To The Greenspire School. A goal set nearly 12 years ago and three years after the board of education adopted the school’s strategic plan, Greenspire High School is close to fruition. District officials will begin accepting and reviewing applications on Feb. 15 for the expansion to serve freshmen and sophomores.
The Michigan Department of Education awarded a $650,000 grant to Greenspire, a charter school that serves sixth- through eighth-grade students, in June 2020 to develop a high school program.
Greenspire staff work to offer hands-on activities, independent learning, smaller class sizes and “more personalized attention and investment in each student,” said Robert Walker, Greenspire head of school and superintendent. A respect for the environment is also key in the education model.
“What do people want? Do they want this type of education? Overwhelmingly, people said yes they do,” he said. “To be able to transfer that over to a high school, which is a rare thing in today’s world, is an opportunity for us to continue what we do.”
- To Grant and Kris Hoxie, who wanted families and students in the Suttons Bay community to have one less worry this year.
The two owners of Mr. Hoxie’s Garage delivered a check for $2,033.99 to Suttons Bay Public Schools to take care of unpaid student lunch debts for the elementary, middle and high schools as a way to commemorate five years in business.
“We know what a trying year this has been for so many, especially for the kids, so we wanted to find a way to help relieve some of the stress that comes with attending school on a daily basis,” Grant Hoxie said in a press statement.